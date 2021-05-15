GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.81.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

