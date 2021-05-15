Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of GER opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

