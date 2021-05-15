Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of GER opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.48.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
