Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 6.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was up 6.4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 19,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,734,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Specifically, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,055,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

