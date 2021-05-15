goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark increased their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$170.60.

Shares of GSY opened at C$144.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$46.29 and a 12 month high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9100009 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 in the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

