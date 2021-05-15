GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

