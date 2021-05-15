Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $243.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of GLOB traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. 648,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. Globant has a one year low of $117.39 and a one year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

