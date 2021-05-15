Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $204.53, but opened at $220.00. Globant shares last traded at $219.93, with a volume of 1,418 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

