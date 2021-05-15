Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

GLOB stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $117.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

