Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.50.

Shares of GLOB traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.96. The company had a trading volume of 648,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44. Globant has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

