Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 14,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 67,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,303,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,141,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,559,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

