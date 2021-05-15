Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

