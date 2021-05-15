Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Payments worth $51,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. 1,229,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.