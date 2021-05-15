Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 41,722 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.
TSE GIL opened at C$43.55 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.61 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.43.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
