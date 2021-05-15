Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 41,722 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

TSE GIL opened at C$43.55 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.61 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

