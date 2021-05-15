Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 4,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

