George Bickerstaff Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.