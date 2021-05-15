General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a PE ratio of 316.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in General Finance by 85.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Finance during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in General Finance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in General Finance by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

