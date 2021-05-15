Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,912. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GNSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

