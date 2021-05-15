Geier Asset Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geier Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

