Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Geberit has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.