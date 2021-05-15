GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDI. Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE GDI traded up C$0.42 on Monday, reaching C$51.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,062. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

