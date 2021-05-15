GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

GLOG opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth about $193,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.