Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 220,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

