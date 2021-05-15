G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $597,000.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

