FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Issued By Wedbush

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $125.35 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

