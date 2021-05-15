FY2022 EPS Estimates for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AT opened at C$11.15 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total value of C$408,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,170 shares in the company, valued at C$2,610,626.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

