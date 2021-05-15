FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.53.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

