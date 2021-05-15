FY2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $5.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

