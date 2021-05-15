FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $55.90 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 97.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after buying an additional 771,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,977,821 shares of company stock worth $434,993,006. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.