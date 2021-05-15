FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $2,073,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

