Furucombo Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00599394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00241242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01158451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.25 or 0.01217176 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

