FUNToken (FUN) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $341.11 million and $7.66 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00090415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $561.16 or 0.01153021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00115670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061713 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.