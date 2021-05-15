Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 87,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,329. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

