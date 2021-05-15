Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 2,427,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 6.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

