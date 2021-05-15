FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. 30,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.