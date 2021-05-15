FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRP. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON FRP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 125.50 ($1.64). 621,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of £305.20 million and a PE ratio of 34.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.53. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

