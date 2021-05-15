Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.23.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.19 and a 52-week high of C$9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -175.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

