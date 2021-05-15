Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys New Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of CRIS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.