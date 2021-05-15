Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00.

Shares of PLAN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,387,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

