Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.31 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.95. The company had a trading volume of 478,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,017. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.