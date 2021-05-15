FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in FormFactor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

