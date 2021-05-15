Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Boeing by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in The Boeing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in The Boeing by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

