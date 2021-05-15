Ford Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $218.33 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

