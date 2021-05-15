Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,517 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

