Ford Financial Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.53 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

