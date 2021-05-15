Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 203,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

