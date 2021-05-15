Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.33

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $16.94. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 274,583 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.