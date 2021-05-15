Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

FLDM stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 318,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

