Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 billion. Flex reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. 4,005,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

