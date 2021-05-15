FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Achieves $21.51 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. FLETA has a market cap of $21.51 million and $1.65 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,119,857 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.