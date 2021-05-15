Flashstake (FLASH) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Flashstake has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. Flashstake has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $43,270.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flashstake

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

